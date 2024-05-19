Jurgen Klopp welcomes likely successor Arne Slot with a song in Liverpool farewell

Jurgen Klopp has marked his farewell at Liverpool by chanting the name of Arne Slot, his likely successor, in a goodbye speech inside Anfield. Klopp was wearing a red hoodie with the words “I’ll Never Walk Alone” on the back as he regaled the home fans with the song “Arne Slot, na na na na na” — to the tune of “Live is Life” by Austrian band Opus. Slot has been coach at Dutch club Feyenoord since 2021. He said on Friday that he will be the next Liverpool manager. Neither of the clubs have officially confirmed the appointment. Klopp is leaving after nearly nine years at Anfield. His last match was an emotionally charged 2-0 win over Wolverhampton.

