Jurgen Klopp to take on new role as head of global soccer at Red Bull

LONDON (AP) — Jurgen Klopp has moved on from Liverpool in the Premier League and will take on a new role as head of global soccer at Red Bull starting in January. Red Bull said in a statement Wednesday that the 57-year-old German will oversee its international network of soccer clubs. The statement said Klopp “will not be involved in the clubs’ day-to-day operations, but will provide strategic vision, supporting individual sporting directors in advancing the Red Bull philosophy.” Klopp led Liverpool to seven major trophies in his nearly nine years at Anfield.

