Jurgen Klopp has done it again. Liverpool has defied odds to emerge as a real title challenger

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp stands during a warm up before the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester United at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Dec.17, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jon Super]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jurgen Klopp led Liverpool to a complete collection of major trophies from 2019-22. So it should be no surprise to see him back in contention for the Premier League title this season. Yet Liverpool’s resurgence seems to have come from nowhere. It is a measure of Liverpool’s form that a point against its fiercest rival Manchester United was greeted with disappointment. The draw ended the Merseyside club’s 11-game winning run at Anfield this season and saw it drop to second in the table as Arsenal moved a point clear at the top. But a title challenge never looked likely for a team that was in disarray last season and expected to go through a period of transition.

