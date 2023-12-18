Jurgen Klopp has done it again. Liverpool has defied odds to emerge as a real title challenger

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jurgen Klopp led Liverpool to a complete collection of major trophies from 2019-22. So it should be no surprise to see him back in contention for the Premier League title this season. Yet Liverpool’s resurgence seems to have come from nowhere. It is a measure of Liverpool’s form that a point against its fiercest rival Manchester United was greeted with disappointment. The draw ended the Merseyside club’s 11-game winning run at Anfield this season and saw it drop to second in the table as Arsenal moved a point clear at the top. But a title challenge never looked likely for a team that was in disarray last season and expected to go through a period of transition.

