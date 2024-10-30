Jürgen Klopp defends his decision to join Red Bull after fan backlash

Jürgen Klopp has defended his decision to head up Red Bull’s group of soccer clubs, saying he “didn’t want to step on anybody’s toes” after his decision prompted a backlash from fans of his former teams in Germany. Klopp is taking over as the drinks company’s head of global soccer from January in his first job after leaving Liverpool at the end of last season. Joining Red Bull was widely seen as a surprise and fans at Klopp’s former German clubs Borussia Dortmund and Mainz have criticized the move.

