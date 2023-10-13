Jurgen Klinsmann earns first home win as coach of South Korea’s national team

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Jurgen Klinsmann earned his first home win as coach of South Korea’s national team by leading his side to a 4-0 victory over Tunisia in a friendly match. Klinsmann is a former Germany great who previously coached his country’s national team and the United States. He won his second straight match with South Korea after starting with three losses and two draws. Lee Kang-in scored two goals for South Korea only a week after winning a gold medal in soccer at the Asian Games. South Korea captain Son Heung-min missed the match because of a groin injury. Japan defeated Canada 4-1 in another friendly.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.