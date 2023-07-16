Junqua’s own-goal helps Sounders in 1-1 draw with Dallas

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s offense continues to struggle but the Sounders benefited from an own-goal by Sam Junqua to earn a 1-1 draw with FC Dallas, extending their unbeaten streak at home in the series to 17. Junqua’s own-goal gave the Sounders (10-8-6) a 1-0 lead in the 32nd minute. Bernard Kamungo scored the equalizer for Dallas 10 minutes later. Sebastian Lletget picked up an assist on Kamungo’s third goal this season. Seattle is 13-1-4 at home against Dallas (8-9-6) with its only loss coming in 2011. It is the longest current unbeaten run against a single opponent in the league.

