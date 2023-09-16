Junior Wily’s 52-yard pick-6 helps Wagner beat Sacred Heart 17-10

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Junior Wily returned an interception 52 yards for a touchdown, Zachary Palmer-Smith had 89 yards rushing on 24 carries and Wagner held on to beat Sacred Heart 17-10. Wily picked off a pass from Rob McCoy which ricocheted high off its intended receiver, running back Xavier Lee, near midfield, worked to the left sideline and raced — tip-toeing for a few steps — to the end zone to make it 7-0 in the second quarter. Jalen Madison capped a nine-play, 77-yard drive with a 2-yard scoring run to get Sacred Heart on the board with 14:31 to play and Sam Renzi made a 24-yard field goal to make it a one-possession game with 2:32 left. Wagner recovered the ensuing onside kick and bled the clock to seal the win.

