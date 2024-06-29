Junior scores twice to lead Brazil to 4-1 win over Paraguay in Copa America group stage

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vinicius Junior scored two first-half goals to lead Brazil to a 4-1 victory over Paraguay and put itself in position to advance out of Group D in the Copa America. Savinho also scored a first-half goal for Brazil and Lucas Paqueta scored on a penalty kick in the second half. Omar Alderete scored Paraguay’s goal. There were plenty of tense moments with five yellow cards and a red handed out. Andres Cubas was sent off for a red card in the 81st minute. Yellow cards were handed to Brazil’s Wendell, Junior and Paqueta and Paraguay’s Fabian Balbuena and Hernesto Caballero.

