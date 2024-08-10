Jump-setting Swedes beat Germany to win the Olympic beach volleyball gold medal

PARIS (AP) — Jump-setting Swedes David Ahman and Jonatan Hellvig quickly dispatched Germany to win the Olympic beach volleyball gold medal. Sweden needed just 34 minutes to complete their climb to the top of the sport. Norway beat Qatar in the men’s beach volleyball bronze medal match at the Paris Games. It’s the second medal-winning Olympics in a row for Anders Mol and Christian Sorum. The Tokyo gold medalists won 21-13, 21-16 over Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan.

