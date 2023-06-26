Jumbo-Visma unveils Tour de France squad focused on helping Vingegaard retain his title

By The Associated Press
FILE - Stage winner Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates as he crosses the finish line during the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, with start in Lourdes and finish in Hautacam, France, on July 21, 2022. Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard will be backed by some of the best riders in the world in his bid for a double. Team Jumbo-Visma’s selection of riders for cycling’s biggest race unveiled Monday, June 26, 2023 is a well balanced roster of riders that will offer Vingegaard close protection on the flat, and crucial assistance in high mountains. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Thibault Camus]

BRUSSELS (AP) — Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard will be backed by some of the best riders in the world as he bids to retain his title. Team Jumbo-Visma’s selection of riders for cycling’s biggest race was unveiled Monday. It provides a well-balanced roster of experience and huge talent that will offer Vingegaard close protection on the flat and crucial assistance in the mountains. Wout van Aert, Sepp Kuss and Wilco Kelderman are among the riders supporting Vingegaard. The Tour starts Saturday at the Spanish city of Bilbao.

