Julius Peppers and Antonio Gates headline list of new nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame

By JOSH DUBOW The Associated Press
FILE - Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers looks on from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Charlotte, N.C., Dec. 24, 2017. Three-time All-Pros Julius Peppers and Antonio Gates headline the list of nine first-year eligible players picked among the 273 nominees for the 2024 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.(AP Photo/Bob Leverone, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bob Leverone]

Three-time All-Pros Julius Peppers and Antonio Gates headline the list of nine first-year eligible players picked among the 273 nominees for the 2024 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The other first-year eligibles are receivers Brandon Marshall and Jordy Nelson; running back Jamaal Charles; offensive linemen  T.J. Lang, Josh Sitton and Max Unger; and defensive tackle Haloti Ngata. The nine new candidates combined for 42 Pro Bowl berths, 12 first-team All-Pro selections, with five of the nine winning Super Bowls and Peppers and Gates making all-decade teams.

