Julio Urías’ locker has been removed from Dodger Stadium, and murals featuring the pitcher are gone

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julio Urías’ locker has been removed from the Los Angeles Dodgers’ clubhouse, and two murals featuring the World Series-winning pitcher have been covered up at Dodger Stadium ahead of the team’s homestand this week. Manager Dave Roberts acknowledges that those moves indicate the team is moving on from the left-hander. Urías is on indefinite administrative leave after he was arrested Sept. 3 on suspicion of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He has been on the Dodgers’ pitching staff since 2016.

