Julio Teheran designated for assignment 1 day after poor results in debut with Mets

ATLANTA (AP) — New York Mets right-hander Julio Teheran has been designated for assignment, one day after he lasted only 2 2/3 innings in his debut with the team. The Mets selected the contract of right-hander Dedniel Núñez from Triple-A Syracuse before Tuesday night’s game against the Atlanta Braves. The 33-year-old Teheran gave up four runs in Monday night’s 8-7 win over the Braves. Teheran signed with New York on Friday. He began his career with Atlanta in 2011 and was an All-Star with the Braves in 2014 and 2016. Teheran spent spring training with the Baltimore Orioles.

