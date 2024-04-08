Julio Teheran can earn $400,000 in bonuses in addition to $2.5 million salary with Mets

ATLANTA (AP) — Pitcher Julio Teheran can earn $400,000 in performance bonuses as part of his contract with the New York Mets. The 33-year-old right-hander gets a salary of $2.5 million while in the major leagues and $150,000 while in the minors as part of the one-year agreement announced Friday. He would get a $50,000 bonus for five games pitched, $250,000 for 20 starts and $100,000 for 25 starts. Teheran was to make his Mets debut on Monday night against the Atlanta Braves. A two-time All-Star, Teheran was 3-5 with a 4.40 ERA in 14 games last year for NL Central champion Milwaukee.

