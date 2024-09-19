Julio scores twice, Beavers youngest keeper to notch assist as Real Salt Lake tops Dallas 3-2

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Gavin Beavers became the youngest goalkeeper to notch an assist on a spectacular goal by Anderson Julio — one of his two on the night — and Real Salt Lake defeated FC Dallas 3-2. Defender Brayan Vera scored on a penalty kick in the 11th minute to put Real Salt Lake (14-7-8) up 1-0. Vera’s PK came after Julio drew a foul on Dallas defender Sebastien Ibeagha. It was the second goal this season for Vera and the fifth of his two-year career. Julio made it 2-0 with an unbelievable goal in the 24th minute. Beavers set the record for youngest keeper to be credited with an assist at 19 years, 142 days. Dallas (9-13-7) pulled within a goal at halftime when Jesús Ferreira scored off a free kick in the first minute of stoppage time.

