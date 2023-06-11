Julien Alfred wins 100, 200 as Texas women take title at NCAA outdoor track and field championships

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Julien Alfred won the 100 meters, the 200 and ran the opening leg of the 4×100 meter relay for the Texas women and the Longhorns won fifth team title in program history at the NCAA outdoor track and field championships. Alfred became the first woman since 2016 to win both the 100 and 200 and just the third in the last 25 years. Texas finished with 83 points — a program record at the outdoor championships — 32 more than second-place Florida. Arkansas finished third with 46. Jorinde Van Klinken of Oregon won her third straight discus title and set a meet record with a throw of 215 feet.

