Julie Ertz returns to US team with World Cup looming

Julie Ertz is back in camp with the U.S. for a pair of exhibition matches against Ireland, the team’s last international games before coach Vlatko Andonovski names his 23-player roster for the Women’s World Cup this summer. Ertz has not played for the United States since the bronze medal-winning victory over Australia at the Tokyo Olympics. She dealt with a right knee injury she suffered while playing with the Chicago Red Stars.

