Julie Ertz returns to US team with World Cup looming

By ANNE M. PETERSON The Associated Press
FILE - United States' Julie Ertz, left, battles Canada's Adriana Leon, right, for the ball during a women's semifinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Kashima, Japan. Ertz was named to the U.S. national team roster for a pair of upcoming matches against Ireland next after taking time off for the birth of her son. Ertz was among 26 players named to the roster, announced by coach Vlatko Andonovski on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Fernando Vergara]

Julie Ertz is back in camp with the U.S. for a pair of exhibition matches against Ireland, the team’s last international games before coach Vlatko Andonovski names his 23-player roster for the Women’s World Cup this summer. Ertz has not played for the United States since the bronze medal-winning victory over Australia at the Tokyo Olympics. She dealt with a right knee injury she suffered while playing with the Chicago Red Stars.

