Julie Ertz returns to US team for 2 friendlies with Ireland

By ANNE M. PETERSON The Associated Press
FILE - United States' Julie Ertz, left, battles Canada's Adriana Leon, right, for the ball during a women's semifinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Kashima, Japan. Ertz was named to the U.S. national team roster for a pair of upcoming matches against Ireland next after taking time off for the birth of her son. Ertz was among 26 players named to the roster, announced by coach Vlatko Andonovski on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Fernando Vergara]

Julie Ertz has been named to the U.S. roster for a pair of upcoming matches against Ireland after taking time off for the birth of her son. Ertz has not played for the United States since the bronze medal-winning victory over Australia at the Tokyo Olympics. She and husband Zach Ertz of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals welcomed a son last August. The United States first plays Ireland on April 7 in Austin, Texas, before the second match on April 11 in St. Louis. They are the last international games for the United States before coach Vlatko Andonovski selects a 23-player roster for the World Cup this summer.

