Julian Reese scores 18 points, leads Maryland over Mount St. Mary’s 68-53 in a season opener

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Julian Reese scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Maryland to a 68-53 victory over Mount St. Mary’s in the season opener for both teams. Reese, a junior forward and Baltimore native, shot 8 of 11 from the floor and blocked two shots. DeShawn Harris-Smith, a 6-foot-5 freshman guard, scored 10 first-half points and finished with 12 in his Maryland debut. Jahmir Young scored 12 points. Maryland’s 47-game win streak in home openers is the third-longest active streak nationally dating to the 1977-78 season. Josh Reaves scored 10 points for Mount. St. Mary’s.

