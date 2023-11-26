Julian Reese has double-double, Donta Scott adds 19 points and Maryland beats South Alabama 68-55

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Julian Reese had season highs with 19 points and 15 rebounds and Maryland pulled away early in the second half to beat South Alabama 68-55. Donta Scott made three 3-pointers and also finished with 19 points for Maryland (3-3). Jahmir Young added 16 points and Jordan Geronimo had 14. Maryland opened the second half on a 23-7 run for a 52-30 lead with 13:48 remaining. Reese scored 10 points and Geronimo added eight during the stretch. Julian Margrave scored 18 points and Isiah Gaiter had 17 to lead South Alabama (4-4).

