Julian Reese’ double-double leads Maryland to 19th straight win at home

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Julian Reese had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Jahari Long added a career-high 15 points and Maryland beat Coppin State 75-53. Maryland (9-4) won its 19th consecutive game at home, and fifth straight overall, for the third longest active streak in Division I. The program record for an overall home win streak is 27 from 2015-16. Donta Scott set a program record by playing in his 142nd career game for Maryland. He scored 12 points. Justin Winston scored 19 points and Greg Spurlock added 13 points for Coppin State (1-13). Toto Fagbenle had 12 points and nine rebounds.

