Julian Reese and Jahmir Young each score a season-high 22 points to lead Maryland past Rider 103-76

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Julian Reese and Jahmir Young each scored a season-high 22 points and Maryland rolled to a 103-76 victory over Rider. Reese also grabbed 12 rebounds and was 4-of-7 shooting and made 14 of 17 free throws. Young made four 3-pointers and had a game-high five assists. Jordan Geronimo didn’t miss any of his six field goals and was 3 of 5 from the free-throw line for 15 points for Maryland (4-3). Mervin James scored 28 points on 10-of-15 shooting and had eight rebounds for Rider (1-5).

