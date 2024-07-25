Julian Love relishes the simplicity and security of signing 3-year extension with the Seahawks

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Julian Love says it was easy reaching an agreement with the Seattle Seahawks on a contract extension. The versatile safety signed the extension on Thursday. It’s worth up to $36 million and it will keep him in Seattle through the 2027 season. Love had a difficult negotiation on a possible extension with the team that drafted him, the New York Giants. He ended up leaving in free agency and signing with Seattle. He proved his worth to the Seahawks by playing multiple positions in the secondary and he hopes to continue doing that for new coach Mike Macdonald.

