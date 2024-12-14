Julian Hammond III scores season-high 23 as Colorado pulls away from South Dakota State, 81-70

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Julian Hammond III scored a season-high 23 points as Colorado rolled to an 81-70 nonconference win over South Dakota State to remain unbeaten on its home floor. Colorado is 7-0 at home and its only losses came at the Maui Invitational. The Jackrabbits lost for the third time in their last four games.

