Julian Hall second youngest player to score MLS goal, rallies Red Bulls to 2-2 draw with Montreal.

MONTREAL (AP) — Sixteen-year-old forward Julian Hall subbed into the match in the 87th minute and scored in the 88th, becoming the second youngest player to score a goal in league history and rallying the New York Red Bulls from a two-goal deficit to a 2-2 draw with CF Montreal. At 16 years and 87 days, Hall becomes the second youngest goal scorer in MLS history, behind only Freddy Adu. Hall replaced Dylan Nealis before scoring the equalizer. Montreal (4-7-7) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute when Sunusi Ibrahim used an assist from Gabriele Corbo to score his team-high sixth goal of the season. Montreal took a two-goal lead into halftime when Kwadwo Opoku scored in the 40th minute.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.