Julian Alvarez’s first-half goal enough for Man City to beat Newcastle in EPL

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Julian Alvarez’s first-half goal handed Manchester City a hard-fought 1-0 win over Newcastle in the defending English Premier League champion’s first home match since winning the treble last season. Alvarez curled a shot into the top corner after 31 minutes of a tight match at Etihad Stadium that showed the gap between Newcastle and the league’s top teams may have narrowed even more after Eddie Howe’s side finished fourth last season. Newcastle was looking for a first league win at City in almost 23 years. Yet the host was too strong.

