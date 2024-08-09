Julian Alvarez set to leave Man City to join Atletico Madrid. Deal could be worth more than $100M

Argentina striker Julian Alvarez is heading to Atletico Madrid from Manchester City. City manager Pep Guardiola says there is an agreement between both clubs and that he wishes Alvarez the best at the Spanish team. The deal will reportedly cost Atletico up to 95 million euros ($104 million). Alvarez is the first-choice striker for Argentina but not for City. He joined City from River Plate in 2022.

