Julián Álvarez picking up the scoring pace with Atletico Madrid

PRAGUE, Czech Republic (AP) — Atletico Madrid forward Julián Álvarez quickly picked up the ball and moved in position to take the shot when the referee whistled for the free kick just outside the area. Álvarez has not been lacking confidence lately and the Argentina forward curled in the free kick shot in the 15th minute for the first of his two goals in the team’s 6-0 rout of Brest in the Champions League on Tuesday. It was the team’s biggest ever away win in European competitions. It was also Álvarez’s seventh goal in the last 10 matches, and third in his last three games across all competitions.

