Julia Ayrault, Nyla Hampton lead rally and No. 17 Michigan State women top No. 21 Iowa 68-66

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Julia Ayrault had 19 points, Nyla Hampton scored 13 in the fourth quarter and the No. 17 Michigan State women stunned No. 21 Iowa with a huge fourth-quarter run on the way to a 68-66 victory in a Big Ten opener on Sunday.

The Spartans fell behind 58-49 early in the fourth quarter but rallied to extend their program-best season-opening start to 10-0. The Spartans stormed back as Hampton scored six points, Theryn Hallock hit a 3-pointer and Ayrault scored the last five points in a 14-0 run that put Michigan State in front 63-58. The lead peaked at 67-60 with about three minutes to go.

During MSU’s run, the Hawkeyes missed seven shots and went 7-plus minutes without a field goal until Taylor Stremlow finally made a layup that got Iowa within 67-64 with a little more than a minute remaining.

Thanks in large part to a blocked shot by Jaddan Simmons and another by Ayrault, the Spartans held on despite missing four free throws in the final minute.

After Emma Shumate missed two free throws with 30 seconds left, Iowa’s Sydney Affolter made a pair to get the Hawkeyes within 67-66 with 19 seconds left. Hallock missed a one-and-one free throw, then Ayrault blocked a layup attempt by Affolter but Iowa got the offensive rebound. Iowa’s Lucy Olsen missed a jumper with three seconds left, then Hampton made the first of two free throws with two seconds remaining to wrap it up.

Grace VanSlooten scored 14 points and Hampton finished with 13 for Michigan State.

Hannah Stuelke scored 18, Olsen 13 and Kylie Feuerbach 12 for Iowa (9-2).

