Julen Lopetegui out as manager of Wolverhampton days before start of Premier League season

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Julen Lopetegui has left his position as Wolverhampton manager after nine months in charge and less than a week before the start of the Premier League season. The former Spain and Real Madrid coach was reportedly unhappy with the club’s financial situation. Lopetegui took charge in November with the team in last place in the league and guided Wolves comfortably to safety and a 13th-place finish. Wolves and Lopetegui “have reached an agreement to part ways,” the club said in a statement. Wolverhampton is reportedly set to hire Gary O’Neil, who departed Bournemouth during the offseason, as a replacement.

