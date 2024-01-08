JuJu Watkins ties record with 8th selection as Pac-12 freshman of the week

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins of No. 9 Southern California has tied a record with her eighth selection as Pac-12 freshman of the week in the first nine weeks of the season. She led the Trojans in a home sweep of the Oregon schools. Watkins scored 28 points and had a career-high five blocks against Oregon State and had 17 points and a career high-tying six assists against Oregon. She has led USC in scoring in all 12 games she’s played this season. The Trojans have won six straight home games heading into their rematch with No. 2 UCLA on Sunday.

