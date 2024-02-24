JuJu Watkins scores 42 points in No. 7 USC’s 7th straight win, 87-81 over 11th-ranked Colorado

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 42 points and No. 7 Southern California defeated 11th-ranked Colorado 87-81 for the Trojans’ seventh consecutive victory. It was her 11th game with 30 or more points. The freshman made all 18 of her free throws and hit four 3-pointers. McKenzie Forbes added 24 points, making five 3-pointers for the Trojans, who improved to 21-4 overall and 11-4 in the Pac-12. The Buffaloes were led by Aaronette Vonleh with 18 points before she fouled out in the fourth.

