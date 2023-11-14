JuJu Watkins scores 35 points and No. 10 USC sinks Le Moyne 93-42

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 35 points, hitting six 3-pointers, and No. 10 Southern California routed Le Moyne 93-42. Watkins has totaled 83 points in her first three college games, including 32 in the Trojans’ season-opening victory over then-No. 7 Ohio State last week. She was named Pac-12 freshman of the week for her performances. Watkins scored 13 of the Trojans’ first 15 points in the fourth and then sat down for good. The Trojans improved to 3-0 after moving up 11 spots to 10th in the AP Top 25 earlier Monday. Lytoya Baker led the Dolphins with 14 points. Le Moyne fell to 0-4.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.