JuJu Watkins scores 33 points to lead 10th-ranked USC women to 88-51 victory at Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 33 points and No. 10 Southern California defeated Oregon 88-51 for its fifth consecutive victory. Watkins was 12 for 25 from the field, including 3 of 8 on 3-pointers, despite leaving the game for a while in the third quarter due to injury. She also made six of seven free throws and grabbed eight rebounds. McKenzie Forbes added 12 points for the Trojans. Kaitlyn Davis had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Chance Gray scored 12 to lead the Ducks, who have lost eight straight games — seven against ranked teams. Phillipina Kyei pulled down 18 rebounds. After giving up the first basket of the game, USC responded with 19 points in a row.

