JuJu Watkins scores 30 points for record 4th 30-point game as No. 6 USC routs Cal Poly 85-44

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 30 points for her record-setting fourth 30-point game of the season after getting hit in the nose and No. 6 Southern California routed Cal Poly 85-44. Watkins snapped a tie with Trojan greats Lisa Leslie and Paula McGee, who had three 30-point efforts in their freshman years. Watkins was 10 of 19 from the floor and made all seven of her free throw attempts to go with four rebounds, four assists and four turnovers. Watkins collided with Cal Poly’s Natalia Ackerman in the third quarter. After getting her right nostril plugged, she returned to the court. The Mustangs were led by Mary Carter with 11 points.

