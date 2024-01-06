JuJu Watkins scores 28, No. 9 USC rallies in fourth quarter to deal Oregon State first loss, 56-54

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 28 points, Kayla Padilla connected for two crucial 3-pointers during the fourth quarter and No. 9 Southern California rallied for a 56-54 win over Oregon State to deal the Beavers their first loss. Watkins is second in the nation in scoring, averaging 27.0 points per game. She scored the Trojans’ first nine points and then had a run of nine unanswered points in the second half to get USC back in the game. Padilla had 14 points, including four 3-pointers, as the Trojans. Talia von Oelhoffen led Oregon State with 18 points and Donovyn Hunter added 13.

