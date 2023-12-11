JuJu Watkins scores 27 points and No. 6 USC women rout UC Riverside 85-53

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 27 points and No. 6 Southern California routed UC Riverside 85-53 to remain undefeated at home. Rayah Marshall added 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Trojans. They improved to 8-0 and have blown out all five of their opponents at Galen Center this season. LeBron James stuck around to watch the women’s game after his son, Bronny, made his delayed college debut for the Trojans. The Highlanders fell to 4-4 and were led by Jordan Webster with 20 points. It was the first time in four games that Watkins didn’t score at least 30 points, something the star freshman has done five times already this season.

