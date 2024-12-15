JuJu Watkins scores 26 points to lead No. 5 Southern California past Elon 88-30

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins had 26 points, five rebounds and five assists, and No. 5 Southern California rolled past Elon 88-30 on Sunday for its sixth straight win. The Women of Troy led 40-12 at halftime and led by as many as 59 points in the fourth quarter. It was USC’s third win by at least 50 points this season.

