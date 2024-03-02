JuJu Watkins scores 26 points, leads No. 7 Southern California to 70-55 win over Arizona State

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 26 points, Rayah Marshall added 15 points and 15 rebounds and No. 7 Southern California ended its regular season with a 70-55 victory over Arizona State on Saturday. USC has won nine of its last 10 games. Watkins, a freshman sensation averaging nearly 28 points, shot 10 of 22 from the field, grabbed 12 rebounds and had three assists. The Trojans were coming off a difficult, 95-93 double-overtime win over Arizona on Thursday. There wasn’t as much drama on Saturday. USC never trailed. Arizona State has lost five straight. Jalyn Brown led the Sun Devils with 17 points and Trayanna Crisp added 16.

