JuJu Watkins scores 23 points and No. 6 USC routs Cal State-Fullerton 93-44

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins had 23 points, six rebounds and six assists, and No. 6 Southern California routed Cal State-Fullerton 93-44. Watkins made all six of her free throws while falling short of scoring at least 30 points for just the fourth time in nine games this season. The Trojans had five players in double figures as they improved to 9-0. McKenzie Forbes added 17 points and Taylor Bigby had 15 points, hitting a career-high five 3-pointers. The Titans were led by Kathryn Neff with 14 points. Fullerton fell to 4-5. The Trojans held the Titans to just five points in the first quarter and only eight in the fourth period.

