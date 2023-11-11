JuJu Watkins scores 18 points in her home debut to lead No. 21 USC over Florida Gulf Coast 67-51

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins had 18 points in her home debut and No. 21 Southern California defeated Florida Gulf Coast 67-51. The heralded freshman was coming off a 32-point effort in her college debut, an 83-74 win over No. 7 Ohio State on Monday. Watkins grabbed seven rebounds to go with four turnovers. Florida Gulf Coast was led by Maddie Antenucci with 19 points. The Trojans scored 25 points off the Eagles’ 20 turnovers. Rayna Marshall added 18 points despite four fouls for the Trojans. They improved to 2-0. The Eagles fell to 1-1.

