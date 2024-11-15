JuJu Watkins reaches 1,000 career points as No. 3 USC beats Santa Clara 81-50

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins reached 1,000 career points in the second-fewest games in NCAA Division I history, scoring 20 points as No. 3 Southern California rolled to an 81-50 victory over Santa Clara. Kiki Iriafen added 20 points for the Trojans, who never trailed. Playing in her 38th game, Watkins needed 16 points to reach 1,000. She got there when she hit a jumper with 6:47 remaining in the third quarter. Maree Jackson, Carol Menken and Sandra Hodge reached 1,000 points in 37 games. It took Caitlin Clark 40 games to get there.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.