JuJu Watkins leads No. 3 USC women to 124-39 rout of Cal State Northridge

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins had 21 points, nine assists and six steals to help No. 3 Southern California trounce Cal State Northridge 124-39. The Trojans improved to 3-0 with six players in double figures, including Kiki Iriafen with 15 points and Kayleigh Heckel with 14 points off the bench. USC’s total points were a program record. Laini Dahlin had 11 points and Erika Aspajo added 10 to lead the Matadors, who fell to 2-1. Northridge had 43 turnovers which led to 63 points for the Trojans. USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb earned her 300th career victory.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.