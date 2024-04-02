JuJu Watkins has gotten a taste of March Madness, and wants more next season

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — USC freshman JuJu Watkins’ NCAA Tournament run is over but she’s got plenty to build on. The AP All-American averaged 27 points this season, second only to Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, who set the game’s all-time Division I scoring record this season. In her final game of her freshman season, Watkins finished with 29 points. During the game, she set the single-season freshman scoring record, which was 898 points set in 1983 by Tina Hutchinson at San Diego State. Watkin’s final tally this season was 920.

