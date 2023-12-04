JuJu Watkins has 5th game of 30 points and No. 6 Southern California routs San Diego 89-58

By BETH HARRIS The Associated Press
Southern California guard JuJu Watkins watches for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Cal Poly, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ryan Sun]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 30 points and No. 6 Southern California defeated San Diego 89-58. It was fifth time the star freshman has topped 30 points in a game this season. The Trojans improved to 7-0. They effectively put away the Toreros in the second quarter. That’s when Watkins scored 11 straight points to stretch USC’s five-point lead into a 16-point advantage. The Trojans led 48-28 at halftime and cruised the rest of the way. The Toreros fell to 3-5. They were led by Kylie Horstmeyer, who tied her career high with 18 points. San Diego committed 18 turnovers and had no luck trying to double-team Watkins.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.