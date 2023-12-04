JuJu Watkins has 5th game of 30 points and No. 6 Southern California routs San Diego 89-58

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 30 points and No. 6 Southern California defeated San Diego 89-58. It was fifth time the star freshman has topped 30 points in a game this season. The Trojans improved to 7-0. They effectively put away the Toreros in the second quarter. That’s when Watkins scored 11 straight points to stretch USC’s five-point lead into a 16-point advantage. The Trojans led 48-28 at halftime and cruised the rest of the way. The Toreros fell to 3-5. They were led by Kylie Horstmeyer, who tied her career high with 18 points. San Diego committed 18 turnovers and had no luck trying to double-team Watkins.

