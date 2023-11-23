JuJu Watkins has 31 points, last 7 of game, No. 8 USC women edge Penn State 71-70 in Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 31 points, including the last seven points of the game plus a half-court buzzer beater, and No. 8 Southern California pulled out a 71-70 win over Penn State at the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship in the Bahamas. The Trojans led by eight early in the fourth quarter when Penn State scored 14-straight points with five different players scoring for a 68-64 lead with 3:11 to play. Watkins ended the drought with a layup with two minutes to go. She quickly followed with a 3-pointer and then put the Trojans back on top. Shay Ciezki had 18 points for the Nittany Lions.

