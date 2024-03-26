JuJu Watkins’ double-double leads top-seeded USC over Kansas 73-55 for trip to women’s Sweet 16

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins had 28 points, 11 rebounds and five assists and top-seeded Southern California beat Kansas 73-55 to reach the Sweet 16 of the women’s NCAA Tournament. McKenzie Forbes hit a career-high six 3-pointers and scored 20 points for the Trojans. They will face fifth-seeded Baylor in the Portland Region 3 in Oregon. Kansas was led by freshman S’Mya Nichols with 22 points. The Jayhawks fell to 0-6 all-time when facing a No. 1 seed in the tournament. Taiyanna Jackson added 10 points and 18 rebounds for the Jayhawks.

