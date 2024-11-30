JuJu Watkins and Kiki Iriafen score 30-plus points and No. 6 USC routs Saint Louis 104-65

PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 34 points, Kiki Iriafen added a career-high 30 and No. 6 Southern California pulled away in the second half to beat Saint Louis 104-65 in the Acrisure Holiday Invitational. Iriafen made all 12 of her free throws and grabbed 12 rebounds. Talia Von Oelhoffen added 13 points for the Trojans, who improved to 6-1. The Billikens were led by Mia Bergstrom with 19 points and Brooklyn Gray with 14. Saint Louis fell to 3-5. Saint Louis outscored USC 22-18 in the second quarter and trailed 42-37 at halftime. But the Trojans outscored Saint Louis 37-8 in the third and never looked back.

