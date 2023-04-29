Juice ‘n Tank: Texans trade up to take Scruggs, Dell
By KRISTIE RIEKEN The Associated Press
FILE - Penn State offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) celebrates a touchdown by Mitchell Tinsley during the first half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Utah Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. Penn State coach James Franklin believes major college football players will inevitably be paid, and the sooner it happens the better it will be for all involved with the sport. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark J. Terrill]
HOUSTON (AP) — The Texans traded up twice on the second day of the draft, first to select Penn State center Juice Scruggs with the 62nd pick and then to get Houston Cougars wide receiver Tank Dell seven spots later. The Texans sent picks No. 65, 188 and 230 to the Eagles to trade up and get their pick in the second round. He joins Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, who was taken second overall, and Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr., who the Texans traded up to take third.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Houston Texans first round draft picks quarterback C.J. Stroud, left, and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. speak during an introductory NFL football press conference, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Houston.. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kevin M. Cox
Houston Texans first round draft picks quarterback C.J. Stroud, left, and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. answer questions during an introductory NFL football press conference, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Houston.. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kevin M. Cox
Houston Texans first round draft picks quarterback C.J. Stroud, left, and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. hold up jerseys during an introductory NFL football press conference, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Houston.. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kevin M. Cox
Houston Texans linebacker Will Anderson Jr. answers questions during an introductory press conference, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Houston. Anderson Jr. was selected in the first round, third overall, by the Texans in the NFL Draft on Thursday. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)