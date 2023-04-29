Juice ‘n Tank: Texans trade up to take Scruggs, Dell

HOUSTON (AP) — The Texans traded up twice on the second day of the draft, first to select Penn State center Juice Scruggs with the 62nd pick and then to get Houston Cougars wide receiver Tank Dell seven spots later. The Texans sent picks No. 65, 188 and 230 to the Eagles to trade up and get their pick in the second round. He joins Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, who was taken second overall, and Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr., who the Texans traded up to take third.

