Judkins, Henderson run for 2 scores apiece, Ohio St rolls up 683 yards in 56-0 rout of W. Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Quinshon Judkins rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns, freshman Jeremiah Smith had 119 receiving yards and a touchdown, and No. 2 Ohio State scored 35 points in the first half on the way to a 56-0 rout of Western Michigan. Will Howard, in his second start for Ohio State, completed his first 10 passes and finished 18 for 26 for 292 yards and ran for a score. Ohio State rolled up 683 yards while holding the Broncos to just 99. Western Michigan managed only 5 yards in the entire second half.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.